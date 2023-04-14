HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – First Responders are currently on the scene of a crash at Highway 41 near Stacer Road.

Emergency crews responded around 3:30 this morning for a two vehicle crash. One of the vehicles involved appears to have been driving the wrong way on Highway 41. A reconstruction crew has been called in for assistance. Eyewitness News crew on the scene says the coroner is also on scene.

Both southbound lanes on Highway 41 are shut down between Volkman and East Baseline Road.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will bring updates as new information becomes available.