1 & 1/2 Cup of Heavy Whipping Cream (No Half & Half)

1 Cup of Italian Blend Cheese (Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Parmesan, Fontina)

6 Tbsp Salted Butter

3 Cups of Chopped Mushrooms

2 Garlic Cloves

Fettuccini Noodles

1 Cup of Pasta Water



In a pan, melted 2 tablespoons of butter and toss in the mushrooms. Sautee for about five minutes, then add in minced garlic and stir for another minute. Remove mushrooms and garlic and set aside.



Add in 4 tablespoons of butter to the pan on a medium heat. Once melted, add in the heavy whipping cream and stir. Once mixed well, add in cheese slowly and stir while melting. Do not add in all at once or it could clump and harder to stir. Once all cheese is melted, add in mushrooms and then noodles noodles and stir.



If sauce becomes too thick, slowly add in some pasta water and stir until thinned to your liking.



Plate the meal and sprinkle some extra cheese on top with parsley leaves and fresh cracked black pepper.



Chicken or shrimp can be added as optional proteins.

