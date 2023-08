HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire in Henderson County.

Crews were sent to a fire at the Old Alzey Bottoms store in Smith Mills. Firefighters responded around 1:00 this afternoon. Eyewitness News has been told the building was engulfed in flames and water had to be trucked in.

The fire chief says someone “obviously set” the fire. There was also a fire in the same building last month.