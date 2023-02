POWDERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters were on the scene of a mobile home fire for about an hour in Powderly, Kentucky.

Crews were called to the fire Thursday night in the 400 block of Vineyard Street.

Firefighters said they could see smoke and flames coming from beneath the home.

Bystanders thought an elderly man was inside, but crews said no one was in the home at the time.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.