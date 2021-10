NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Locust Street on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 10:15 a.m. Authorities say the roof of the home collapsed during the fire. The homeowner was transported to the hospital as a precaution, but there’s still no word on their condition.

CenterPoint Energy was called to the scene to investigate. Officials say it may take at least a week to determine the cause of the fire.