Crews investigating Gibson County house fire

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — A fire investigation is underway in Gibson County after a fire destroys a home late Thursday night.

Crews were called to the 1500 block of South Dongola Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators told Eyewitness News the scene is now clear but it is not known if anyone was inside the home at this time or if any injuries have been reported.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)