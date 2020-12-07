One person dead, another injured in Henderson County house fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — One person has died and other person has been injured in a Henderson County house fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters have confirmed to our crew on the scene that one person is dead. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified.

Crews received the call around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning of a house fire in the 1600 block of Bluff City Road in Hebbardsville.

Fire officials on scene tell Eyewitness News in addition to the one person who died, one person is injured and was taken to the hospital.

Henderson County Emergency Management Agency Director is currently on the scene.

