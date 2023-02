OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews have responded to a fire at an Owensville funeral home early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were sent to Holder Funeral Home on South Main Street.

Our crew on the scene said Main Street and Walnut Street were shut down while firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Several fire departments were sent to the scene.

A viewer sent the video below to Eyewitness News.

We are working to get more information and will keep you updated.