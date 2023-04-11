LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man was fatally shot and a woman wounded outside a community college in downtown Louisville on Monday, just a few hours after a mass shooting at a bank blocks away, police said.

The two shootings were not related, Louisville Metro Police said in a statement. The Jefferson County Community and Technical College tweeted that its campus went on lockdown and later closed, citing both shootings.

Louisville police responded to a reported shooting outside the college campus at around 11 a.m. and found two adults had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to University Hospital, police said. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

Any potential shooters fled before police arrived. Officers searched the campus, but found no threats and no further victims. Detectives were canvassing the area for more information. Police urged anyone with details about the shooting to come forward.

The violence took place a little more than a mile (1.6 km) from the Old National Bank, where a gunman killed at least four people — including two friends of the governor — and wounded at least nine others before he died.