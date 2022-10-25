(Courtesy: Central City Police Department)

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City.

Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly causing a head-on collision.

According to the CCPD, the pursuit only lasted around two miles before they were able to get the suspects in custody. William Bolton (34) of Powderly and Whitley Settle (31) of Central City were arrested and are facing multiple charges.

William Bolton faces charges of:

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Flee/Evade Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)

1 Daviess County Bench Warrant

3 Muhlenberg County Bench Warrants

Whitley Settle faces charges of: