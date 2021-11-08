15-year-old murder suspect makes first court appearance in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville teenager entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on Monday for the shooting death of 37-year-old Jonathan Stitts.

15-year-old Arkee Coleman was charged last week with murder in connection with the Oct. 1 shooting on Parrett Street. He’s being held on no bond. 17-year-old Samajui Barnes is also charged with murder in the case and he is in custody with no bond.

Officers said surveillance video showed Barnes running out of the apartment with a gun. Police said he then ran back to Stitts’ apartment door and fired the gun several times.