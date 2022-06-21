DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing a multitude of charges after leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase through Daviess County, Kentucky.

A Kentucky State Police trooper patrolling the Audubon Parkway Monday afternoon spotted a Camaro driver driving 80 mph in a 70 mph zone. According to police, the trooper tried to pull over the driver, but they sped up to speeds over 150 mph.

Authorities say the chase ended when the Camaro driver crossed into Daviess County and a trooper used a spike strip on the vehicle. KSP then says the suspect tried to exit onto KY 1554 unsuccessfully and crashed into a guardrail. That’s when the suspect allegedly ran into a nearby wooded area and was soon found and apprehended. According to a press release, troopers found large amounts of illegal drugs scattered in the woods.

The suspect was identified as Meko D. Levels, 29 of Evansville. He was arrested and transported to Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro, Ky. Levels was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses: