HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a probable cause affidavit, two 18-year-olds were taken into custody after the Evansville Police Department says a firearm and traces of marijuana use were found in a vehicle that officers say had just left the student pickup line at the Academy of Innovative Studies on Stringtown Road.

According to the affidavit, the officers that noticed the vehicle identified the driver as Jushaun Norfleet, who they say they knew had a suspended license. During a traffic stop, officers identified two passengers. One was a juvenile and the other was identified as Jeremiah Maffett. Officers say they could smell marijuana in the vehicle.

The affidavit states that on exiting the vehicle, Norfleet admitted to having a firearm inside, while Maffett claimed to not have one. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a handgun stashed between driver’s seat and center console. Officers also found several empty containers that smelled of marijuana and a second handgun under the front passenger seat. The affidavit states that both handguns had loaded magazines but did not have a round in their chambers.

The affidavit states that both Norfleet and Maffett admitted to each owning a handgun after they were discovered. Officers say a relative of Norfleet to whom the vehicle was registered arrived to take the vehicle and the juvenile, when officers say they admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle.

Norfleet and Maffett were taken into custody without incident and are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. They are each being charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property.