HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two men were sentenced to federal prison after authorities say they traveled across state lines to have sexual conduct with apparent minors later revealed to be undercover agents.

Police say this stemmed from a joint operation called Operation Angel. The Owensboro Police Department, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Kentucky, United States Secret Service, Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General were all involved, targeting individuals who preyed upon children in the Owensboro area.

On Tuesday, August 22, Bradley Linderman, 36, of Indiana was sentenced to six years and eight months behind bars, followed by a ten-year term of supervised release for intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, attempted enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Police state Linderman used the internet to communicate with an undercover agent he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. He traveled to Owensboro from Indiana with the intent of engaging in sexual conduct only to be met by the agent.

Cody McCormick, 28, of Indiana was sentenced to ten years, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release for the same charges.

Police state McCormick used the internet to communicate with an undercover agent he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. He traveled to Owensboro from Evansville with the intent of engaging in sexual conduct only to be met by the agent.

“Members of the Owensboro Police Department are committed to using every resource available to ensure the safety of our community,” officials stated in a release.