MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two children, aged 3 and 5, after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies.

Police say Odette Lysse Joassaint told officers, “Come get them, I don’t want them anymore” when they arrived at the apartment Tuesday night.

The officers found the 3-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl on a bed, where their arms, legs and neck were tied up.

They tried to resuscitate the children until a Miami Fire Rescue crew arrived and pronounced them dead.

The woman has been charged with two counts of murder.