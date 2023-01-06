OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A drug investigation by the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) resulted in two people being arrested on January 5.

OPD says detectives and patrol officers recovered a significant amount of fentanyl – over 650 pills – along with methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun.

Aidan S. Sheriff, 19, of Owensboro, was charged with:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) (Enhancement)

Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine (Enhancement)

Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 oz) 1st Offense (Enhancement)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sheriff has previously been charged with:

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Trafficking in Marijuana 8oz to 5lbs 1st Offense

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Carly Blair, 19, of Owensboro, was charged with:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)(Enhancement)

Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)(Enhancement)

Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 oz) 1st Offense (Enhancement)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Blair has previously been charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Opiates)

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Owensboro Police Department says it will continue working to make the community safer by holding accountable those responsible for bringing dangerous drugs, such as fentanyl, into the community.