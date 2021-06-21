21 arrested in Tell City drug investigations

TELL CITY, Ind (WEHT) – Tell City Police say 21 people were arrested after a series of narcotic investigations.
Police say that in 2016 they started putting more focus on targeting the influx of drugs into Perry County. Police say since then they’ve had over 150 criminal investigations.
The following individuals were arrested after police investigations:
- Charles Faust, 57, of Tell City, is charged with dealing in meth, conspiracy to deal meth and possession of meth.
- Gary Roesch, 45, of Lewisport, Kentucky, is charged with dealing in meth and possession of meth.
- Vickie Applegate, 74, of Cannelton, is charged with dealing in meth and possession of meth.
- William Wilkerson, 36, of Rome, Indiana, is charged with dealing in meth, manufacturing meth, possession of meth possession of precursors w/ intent to manufacture.
- Gary Schiyer, 58, of Cannelton, is charged with possession of meth w/ intent to deliver.
- Michael Little, 31, of Tell City, is charged with dealing in meth (over 10 grams) and possession of meth. (Currently incarcerated at Breckinridge County, Kentucky)
- Carolyn Clark, 24, of Tell City, is charged with possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug and dealing in marijuana.
- James Brett Thompson, 40, of Tell City, is charged with possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and five counts of child molesting.
- Ryan Powers is charged with possession of meth.
- Scott Polster, 48, of Cannelton, is charged with possession of meth, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
- Ryan Wheatley, 38, of Tell City, is charged with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
- Stephanie Dupont is charged with possession of meth, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
- Jessica Little, 30, of Cannelton, is charged with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
- Velissa Young, 50, of Tell City, is charged with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
- Jon Kleeman is charged with possession of meth.
- David Wilkerson, 34, of Rome, Indiana, is charged with possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
- Mark Sandage, 44, of Tell City, is charged with possession of meth.
- Shelmar Perry is charged with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
- Heather Burst is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
- Stephanie Sandage, 45, of Grandview, is charged with possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
- Anthony Seifert, 42, of Cannelton, is charged with possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.