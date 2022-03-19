Ashlynn McClain (Whitley County Jail)

Mia S. Griffin (Whitley County Jail)

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended 3 suspects, all found in different cities and towns.

Mia S. Griffin, 34, of Fort Wayne , was taken into custody in Fort Wayne. She was transported and booked into custody at the Whitley County Jail, facing a preliminary charge of Aiding in Murder.

Robert Thomas Drake, 27 of Fort Wayne, was apprehended in Logansport, IN. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Cass County jail (pending transfer to the Whitley County jail), where he will be booked into custody on a preliminary charge of Murder.

Ashlynn McClain, 20, of Fort Wayne was apprehended in Walton, IN. She was transported to the Whitley County jail, and also being held on a preliminary charge of Aiding in Murder.

Indiana State Police tells us that this continues to be an active criminal investigation.