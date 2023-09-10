HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department, an ongoing drug investigation has led to the arrest of three inmates at the Green River Correctional Complex on related charges.

On August 18, Deputies with the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department were advised by officials with the Green River Correctional Complex of a planned transfer of drugs to the prison. That evening, Deputies took 27-year-old Andreious Stokes of Louisville into custody for numerous drug offenses related to the complaint.

On September 6, a Muhlenberg County Deputy arrested three inmates at GRCC. 34-year-old Donald Hardin of Owensboro, 40-yearold Melvin Wilson of Louisville and 31-year-old Brady Adkins of Mt. Washington are each facing the same charges:

Engaging in Organized Crime

1st degree Promoting Contraband

1st and 2nd degree Trafficking in Controlled Substances (methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana)

Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs

The three inmates have previously been charged on counts ranging from drug trafficking to child sexual abuse. They have been left in custody of the Green River Correctional Complex while they wait for court proceedings.