EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says that a convicted child molester will be serving quite a bit of time in prison.

According to a press release sent out by the Prosecutor’s Office, Elmer Demoss Jr., 51, was sentenced for 60 years in prison. The Prosecutor’s Office says this is due to his conviction for multiple child molestation charges. The Prosecutor’s Office says Demoss received a sentence of 30 years in prison for each victim in this case, with the terms to be ran consecutively for a total of 60 years.

Demoss was convicted of:

Four counts of Child Molesting

Two counts of Child Molesting

Two counts of Child Molesting

One count of Child Molesting

“It took an immense amount of courage for the survivors in this case to speak out about the abuse they endured at the hands of Mr. Demoss Jr.,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “We can’t take the pain away. However, this individual will now spend decades behind bars. Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall and Jeremy Kemper poured hours of work into prosecuting this case and hopefully the survivors feel a sense of justice after today.”