A man allegedly involved in a vehicle shooting case has been arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A man has been arrested due to suspected involvement in a vehicle shooting.

According to the Owensboro Police Department (OPD), on January 20 at around 9:34 p.m., OPD responded to a reported firearm discharge. OPD says that an occupied vehicle was shot multiple times, but no one was injured.

OPD has announced that Kobe Smith, 19, of Owensboro, has been arrested and charged with Unlawful Transaction with a Minor. There were also two juveniles who were both charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Minor, 1st Offense. Detectives are continuing to investigate the situation and anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687- 8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.