EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A standoff in Evansville resulted in two arrests last night. According to Evansville Police, the incident began around 10:15 p.m. at a hotel on Green River Road.

Officers say a man got into an argument with another person. According to police, the man left the scene and ended up at a home in the 3600 block of Covert Avenue. When police arrived, they say the man ran into the home and refused to come out. Police say that after negotiations, the man finally surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody. Another person at the home was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Names have yet to be released.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.