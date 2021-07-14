Evansville man sentenced for murdering 89-year-old man

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville man who pleaded guilty to murder and robbery of an 89-year-old man has been sentenced. A judge sentenced Adam Hartley to 45 years in prison for the murder of Charles Quinn in East Illinois Street last year.

Cara Beckerle, a caregiver, called 911 on March 24, 2020 when she found Quinn’s home was locked and he was laying on the floor. The coroner said Quinn suffered skull fractures from multiple blows to the head.

In addition to the 45-year jail sentence, he was also sentenced to 10 year probation.