HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a police affidavit, 38-year-old Justin Coates of Evansville was taken into custody on multiple charges on Tuesday.

Authorities say that officers were sent to investigate a domestic incident in progress in the 1500 block of Jackson Avenue. The caller says that Coates had slapped them in the face during an argument. The affidavit states that Coates was spotted walking along Taylor Avenue when officers arrived.

Police say that Coates initially complied when ordered to stop and keep his hands out of his pockets, but then began reaching into them when officers approached him. When officers tried to restrain his arms, authorities say that Coates broke free of the officers’ grip and struck one of them in the head. Police say he then took off on foot and was apprehended when he became stuck while trying to jump over a fence.

The affidavit states that during Coates’ arrest, officers found several bags in his pockets containing substances that later tested positive for marijuana, methamphetamine and fentanyl. On being read his Miranda rights, Coates agreed to talking with police. He admitted to living at a residence on Jackson Avenue despite being a registered sex offender with a different listed address.

The affidavit says that Coates also denied hitting the caller and claimed that he was defending himself. The caller told officers that they had been in a relationship for roughly 6 months, and that Coates had come over to the home and began arguing with her, which led to the slap. The affidavit states that officers noticed a mark on the caller’s cheek, and that the caller had told them that physical abuse had been frequent during their relationship and that if they broke up, Coates had threatened to kill her and her new boyfriend.

Coates was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges: