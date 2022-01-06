After crashing into a ditch and winding up on some railroad tracks, an Owensboro man is arrested after a pursuit

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – According to Kentucky State Police, at about 8:30 p.m., a Kentucky State Police trooper was patrolling US 60 East when he saw an SUV going 90 miles-per-hour in a 55 miles-per-hour zone.

According to Kentucky State Police, the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Cadillac, however, the driver allegedly did not comply. According to Kentucky State Police, a pursuit started and the suspect allegedly fled by speeding up then turning off his headlights. The suspect then turned onto a road where he failed to see a “T-intersection” and crashed into a ditch. His vehicle finally stopped on some railroad tracks. The trooper was able to take the driver into custody without further incident.

The driver was identified as Isaih B. Blair, 19, of Owensboro. He was arrested and transported to Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro. Blair was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses: