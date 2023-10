HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Henderson Police Department, an alleged assault investigation involving a football coach and another official has been sent to the county attorney’s office.

The coach is accused of hitting a referee in the back of the head after a game between North Junior High and South Junior High Schools. The county attorney will determine if charges will be filed.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the attorney’s office for an update; we are waiting to hear back.