HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson police are investigating an alleged hazing incident involving members of the Henderson County High School football team.

School officials alerted police regarding an incident that took place Friday. It is believed that there are three student athletes involved. Two who are being accused of hazing the third player, all of whom are juveniles.

Henderson Police Department says that the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests or charges have been filed at this time.

The Henderson County School Director of Public Information tells us in a statement: