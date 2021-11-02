Three people arrested in toddler’s overdose death now charged with murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Three of the six people charged in connection to the overdose death of a toddler last week are now being charged with murder. Allison Smithler, Arcinial Watt, and Jazmynn Brown had their initial court hearing on Tuesday.

The child’s mother, Makaylee Opperman, and his grandparents, Amber and Brandon Opperman are being charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. All three also had their initial court hearings on Tuesday.

3-year-old Kamari Opperman died last week after ingesting a Fentanyl pill. Three other children age 4 and under were taken to the hospital during the investigation. Two of them were given narcan and another had a skull fracture.