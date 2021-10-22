Former Evansville police officer pleads guilty to welfare fraud

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A woman who was about to begin her career as Evansville police officer has now pleaded guilty to two counts of welfare fraud.

Amber Lazo was sworn in as an EPD officer last summer and was immediately deployed by the military.

In March of 2020, the Department of Family Resources accused Lazo of previously lying about her living situation and on applications for Medicaid and SNAP benefits.

Lazo was arrested once she was home from deployment. Her sentencing is set for November.