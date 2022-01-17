Angola man facing felony charges after allegedly punching officers

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m., an ISP trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding on CR275N near CR85W.

According to police reports, the trooper requested a Steuben County Sheriff Department K9 unit to search the vehicle based on a reasonable suspicion of narcotics being inside.

On arrival of the K9 unit, the trooper says he requested the driver, Aaron J. Sylvia, 40, of Angola, to exit the vehicle for further investigation. Sylvia allegedly resisted getting out of the vehicle, becoming extremely combative and resistant, law enforcement officials say.

Police say Sylvia allegedly struck both a state trooper a corporal with multiple punches and kicks. The corporal says they used a stun gun on Sylvia, but was not effective. Several more law enforcement officials arrived on scene to restrain Sylvia, police reports state.

Officials say Aaron J. Sylvia was transported to the Steuben County Jail after being cleared through medical evaluation.

He is facing several charges including:

Battery Against a Public Safety Official, Level 6 Felony

Battery Against Public Safety Official Engaged in Official Duty, Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level A Misdemeanor

Possession Controlled Substance, Level B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Level C Misdemeanor

Police reports say that all law enforcement officials that received injuries were medically evaluated and released without the need for further medical attention.