MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip.

Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property.

(Courtesy: Wabash County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say the arrest stems to a crime in which a flag pole and landscaping structure was destroyed by a truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, several tips were submitted in the case through Crime Stoppers.