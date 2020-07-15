Another arrest in Madisonville parking lot beating

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Amari Anderson, 18, has now been charged in that beating in a parking lot in Madisonville last week. He is charged with assault 4th degree. A mug shot of Anderson was not immediately available.

The fight happened on July 5 around 10:32 p.m. We’re told the people involved planned to meet at this location to fight each other. Triston Short, 19 was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Two other people, Edward Brown, 20, and a juvenile were also charged in the assault. Police say everybody involved has now been identified and charged in reference to the incident.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)