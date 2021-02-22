Another attempted ATM theft reported in the Tri-State within about 24 hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville and Madisonville Police are sharing notes and surveillance footage after two attempted ATM thefts are reported in their respective cities.

The first theft happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at the Hancock Bank on North Main St in Madisonville. Officers say two males were seen on surveillance trying to use a truck to steal and ATM.

Another attempted ATM theft happened Monday morning at Heritage Federal Credit Union in Evansville.

Police say the car involved is a tan 2004 Ford Pickup Truck that was stolen out of Manitou in Kentucky.

Surveillance image of the 2004 Ford Pick seen leaving Heritage Federal Credit Union in Evansville after attempting to steal an ATM.

If anyone has any knowledge of this attempted ATM Theft, they are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-8262, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)