JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Another woman has been charged with embezzling over $150,000 from a nonprofit.

Michele Rose, 61, was indicted on twelve counts of wire fraud and twelve counts of forging checks from a Jasper healthcare nonprofit. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Rose served as the medical staff coordinator for the organization.

They say from March 2011 to December 2020, Rose used her position to embezzle the funds by writing 165 checks to herself for reimbursement of purchases she never made. If convicted, rose faces up to 30 years’ imprisonment.

On Tuesday, we told you about another woman charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from another Dubois County charity for children.