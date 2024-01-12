HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A swatting call on December 6, 2023 led to a juvenile getting charged.

The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division investigated the case and determined a second juvenile acted jointly with Juvenile #1 to pose as a student and send the threatening text message. Detectives brought Juvenile #2 to station for questioning and subsequently Juvenile #2 was charged and transported to Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:

Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree

Juvenile #2 has previously been charged with the following:

Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree

Theft of Contents from a Vehicle (Complicity)

Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)

Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree

Harassment – Physical Contact – No Injury

Officers say on December 6, 2023, at 4:41 p.m., they responded to the 1800 Block of Frederica Street in reference to a Terroristic Threatening complaint against an Owensboro Public School. Officers arrived and spoke with the principal of the school who advised officers she received a text message screenshot from a faculty member of a text message from a student using a Text Now App, stating he was going to commit a shooting at school the next day.

OPD says detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded to investigate and were

able to make contact with the student who allegedly sent the text message. The

investigation revealed an individual was posing as this student. Detectives tracked

down the actual sender of the text message at his residence. That male juvenile was brought to station for questioning and subsequently charged.

The juvenile was charged and transported to the Warren County Regional Juvenile

Detention Center on the following charges:

Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree

The juvenile has previously been charged with the following:

Possession of Handgun by Minor 1st Offense

Burglary 3rd Degree (2 Counts)

Assault 4th Degree (No Visible Injury)

Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree (3 Counts)

Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree

Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Contain 1st Offense

OPD says anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an

anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.