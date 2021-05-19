Anthony Wolfe Jr. found guilty of murdering Valarie Ruark

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) Anthony Wolfe, Jr has been found guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and obstruction of justice, bringing the weeklong trial to an end. The jury had deliberated on the case for more than 10 hours. Wolfe will be sentenced June 14.

The 26-year-old was accused of taking Valarie Ruark to a remote area of Warrick County, making her lay down, then shooting her in the face. Her burned body was found in April of 2019 near Elberfeld.

On Tuesday, Mike Perry, the Warrick County Prosecutor, said in his final arguments that the reason Wolfe killed Ruark is because he believed she was a police informant, and he was trying to protect his mother, who was dealing drugs at the time.

On Monday, a witness who knew Ruark testified that Wolfe admitted to shooting and killing Ruark. Video was also shown of Wolfe during an interview where he admitted to detectives he was at the barn where Ruark was shot and left her body in a trash bag on the road. But Wolfe said he did not pull the trigger.

Wolfe told detectives that Brian Baumgartner shot Ruark. Baumgartner is accused of helping Wolfe and is scheduled to go to trial in November. Ivory Baumgartner, 36, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, assisting a criminal, and obstruction of justice. Her next court hearing is scheduled for June 28.

Wolfe will be sentenced June 14 at 2 p.m.