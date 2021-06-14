Anthony Wolfe Jr. sentenced to 75 years in prison for murder

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Anthony Wolfe Jr. was sentenced on Monday to 75 years in prison in connection to the 2019 death of Valarie Ruark.

Wolfe was found guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of justice on May 19. He was accused of taking Valarie Ruark to a remote area of Warrick County, making her lay down, then shooting her in the face. Her burned body was found in April of 2019 near Elberfeld.

“It’s a good long sentence, we asked for the maximum, which would have been 85 years,” said Warrick County Prosecutor Mike Perry. “And these types of cases, it’s hard to say it’s appropriate because obviously the victims no longer with us and Mr. Wolfe is, but we’re satisfied with the verdict within – with the sentence.”

Two other defendants connected to the case are still waiting for their day in court. Brian Baumgarter is set to go to trial in November on charges of murder. Ivory Baumgarter has a court hearing later this month. She is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal.