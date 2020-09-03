Arguments begin in Clint Loehrlein for possible new trial

The Indiana Supreme Court began hearing arguments Thursday in the case of Clint Loehrlein. In March 2019, Clint Loehrlein was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife and attacking his adult twin daughters.

Loehrlein’s conviction was overturned back in February when it was revealed that the jury’s foreperson provided a false answer under oath on the the juror questionnaire. The Indiana Court of Appeals ordered a retrial and the Indiana Supreme Court granted a petition to transfer and accepted jurisdiction over the case. The Supreme Court will make the final decision if Loehrlein will be granted a retrial.

You can listen to Thursday’s arguments here:

Clinton Loehrlein v. State of Indiana (September 3, 2020)

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)

