LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say they are still searching for a man wanted for murdering a woman and shooting her 10-year-old son. An Amber Alert was issued Sunday night for 2-year-old Caesen Gordon, thought to have been taken by murder suspect Christopher Lee Gordon.

Hours later, the Louisville Metro Police Department says Caesen was found safe with family and the Amber Alert was cancelled. Officials report the woman passed away in the shooting. Her 10-year-old son is expected to fully recover from his gunshot wounds.

During an LMPD news conference, police confirm they are still looking for 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon. Law enforcement warns that Gordon has a significant violent history and is considered armed and dangerous. Police say Gordon was previously charged for murder in 2009. If you see him, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.