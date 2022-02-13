PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Early Sunday morning, Indiana State Police sent out a warning about a potentially “armed and dangerous” Perry County man. That suspect is now in police custody, officials say.

According to reports, ISP and Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in Perry County on Saturday. Investigation revealed their main suspect to be Phillip Taylor, 24, of Branchville. The truck Phillip was believed to be driving was revealed along with other information in ISP’s warning.

Taylor was arrested and taken to the Perry County Detention Center. He is currently facing a murder charge and is being held on no bond.