HAMMOND, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say two Good Samaritans helped an Indiana State Trooper take into custody a fleeing suspect overnight in Hammond.

Saturday morning around 2 a.m., troopers were looking into a suspicious incident on I-80/94 EB. While investigating, police say a crash happened separate from the original dispatch.

Investigators say a white Dodge Charger was travelling eastbound extremely fast when it crashed into a Hammond firetruck and a black Subaru. The Subaru then reportedly spun out of control and hit a black Dodge Journey that was parked on the shoulder. That crash pushed the Journey into a state trooper that was standing between it and a concrete barrier wall. Police say that impact pinned the trooper against the wall.

According to ISP, the trooper was able to free himself and request medical assistance. Police say the driver of the Dodge Charger abandoned his seriously injured passenger and tried to run away. Another trooper ran after the suspect, authorities say.

A police document shows that two Good Samaritans were able to help put an end to the foot chase. While the suspect was running from the crash scene, the Good Samaritans stopped their truck in front of the fleeing suspect. Police say one of the Good Samarians hopped out of the truck and drew their handgun on the suspect, ordering him to stop. The suspect reportedly stopped and was taken into custody.

The suspect, 23-year-old Bryan K. Smith, was transported to the Lake County Jail after being medically cleared. Officials say pending formal charges are being approved and filed by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities state the officer that was pinned was transported to a hospital for treatment and later released. The passenger of the Dodge Charger, a 23-year-old woman from Chicago Heights, was flown to a hospital for serious injuries, police say. According to an ISP document, no other drivers, officers, or firefighters sustained any injuries. Police say they seized a Glock .45 handgun inside the Dodge Charger.