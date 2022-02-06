Armed robbery suspect at large, OPD investigating

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in an alleged armed robbery of a convenience store early Sunday morning.

OPD say a white man wearing a camouflage jacket, a red Florida State hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans entered Quality Quick Food Mart on West Parrish Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. After entering the business, the man pulled out a handgun and demanded money, police tell us.

According to police reports, the man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Anyone with information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.