SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Dugger man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, among other charges.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, deputies were called to a Dugger residence at 3 p.m. Friday for a report of an unwanted guest with a weapon. When deputies arrived on scene they found Brant Boyd, 40, sitting in a vehicle parked in front of the residence.

Cottom said Boyd had been a suspect in a stolen vehicle case earlier in the day and ran initially before police could put him in custody.

A search of Boyd’s vehicle turned up a handgun.

Boyd has been charged with possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, vehicle theft, and resisting law enforcement.

Indiana Conservation Officers as well as the Dugger Town Marshall assisted in the arrest.