Evansville man arrested in overdose death of Henderson Co. woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Authorities have arrested an Evansville man in connection to the overdose death of a Henderson County woman.

In December 2020, emergency responders were called to a residence in Reed, KY for a suspected heroin overdose. Lindsey Wiley, 28, was taken to the hospital for treatment and later told officers she overdosed on heroin she got from “a guy in Evansville.”

According to a press release officers responded to Wiley’s home again in February for another overdose and found her deceased. Investigators discovered Wiley had made several transactions, including the times she overdosed, and had conversations about buying illegal drugs with Johntavis Matlock, 28, of Evansville.

Matlock was arrested May 21 and charged with distribution of a controlled substance causing serious bodily harm and distribution of a controlled substance causing death. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years and up to a maximum of life in prison.