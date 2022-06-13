DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — As one week approaches with still no answers, local law enforcement officials are working together to apprehend an escaped Daviess County, Kentucky inmate. Last seen on June 9, an arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Mary Lou Eggleston.

Authorities say she made her escape after stealing a detention center vehicle. After finding that vehicle later abandoned, deputies believe she may be traveling with a man by the name of Jayvon M. Fountain. He’s described as a 23-year-old black male, 5’11” tall, 125 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say they received reports that Eggleston may be in a sliver Chrysler 300, with a trunk contoured as if the spare tire is in the rear. Now, they believe the couple may be in a silver 2016 Ford Taurus bearing Kentucky registration C3L526.

Police ask you to call local law enforcement if you see either Eggleston or Fountain. Mary Lou Eggleston is described as a 21-year-old white female, 5’4” tall, 122 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green dress.

A police spokesperson said she was being held on two Failure to Appear warrants and is believed to be non-violent. Her current arrest warrant was issued for Escape.