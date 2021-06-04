Arrests made in drug trafficking round up

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Police have made numerous arrests as part of a drug trafficking round up in Henderson, Webster and Union Counties. Detectives say one of the suspects in the round up attempted to sell methamphetamine in an Elementary School parking lot.

Detectives say Sean Jones, 31, of Sturgis, came to Henderson County to sell meth in the parking lot of Cairo Elementary on May 19 before moving to the 3500 block of Jane Posey Road where he sold meth to a confidential source. He was later arrested and booked into the Webster County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Also in May, detectives searched the home of Randy Hardrick, 59, of Henderson County. Authorities say they found a half pound of meth, 24 grams of marijuana and 85 grams of synthetic drugs. Hardrick was arrested and faces several charges. Hardrick’s girlfriend, Star Yates, 44, was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.