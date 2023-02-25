EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department is investigating after a scooter rental business had several of their scooters set on fire.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Franklin Street shortly before 4 a.m. Friday for several trash fires. Once on scene, officers soon realized that it wasn’t trash that was on fire.

Police say Bird Electric Scooter Rental had several of their scooters set on fire at three separate locations. An EFD arson investigator was called to the scene.

This wasn’t the first time an Evansville scooter business has had problems arise. Last year, JoyPunkZ had fifteen of their scooters stolen in a three-week span.