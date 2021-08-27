Employee at AT&T store facing dozens of counts of public indecency, voyeurism

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Following an investigation, an employee at an AT&T store on North First Avenue is now facing dozens of charges after police discover more victims. AT&T has said Cameron Wynne was not an AT&T employee, but was employed by a separate company that is an authorized retailer of their products and services.

Wynne was originally arrested on July 14 for attempted sexual battery, voyeurism and public indecency. Police said the victim told them she went into the store and Wynne exposed himself to her.

During the course of the investigation, investigators developed more evidence and found

multiple other victims. Investigators were able to develop enough evidence to charge Wynne with the

following: (6) counts Sexual Battery, (7) counts Conversion, (13) counts Voyeurism, (4) counts Public

Indecency, (4) counts Battery and (2) counts Battery by Bodily Waste.

Investigators also found that Wynne recorded himself committing numerous sexual related crimes against different females while he was working but also at various stores in Evansville. He also transferred photos and videos from victims’ phones onto his phone without the victims’ consent. All of the victims were adults except one. None of the victims were physically injured during any of the incidents.

Wynne was taken into custody on August 26. He is currently in jail with a $10,000 cash bond.