Attorneys file insanity defense for Gibson County man accused of stabbing mother

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Gibson County man accused of stabbing his mother to death and leaving her body in the woods plans to use insanity as a defense.

Attorneys for David Crowe filed the papers in Gibson Circuit Court on Wednesday. Police say Crowe stabbed Viola Clardy on the patio of her home on October 6 and then wrapped her body in sheets and pulled the body to an area behind the house. Court documents show Crowe confessed to the crime and showed investigators where to find the knife he used.

Crowe remains in the Gibson County Jail without bond.