HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office took three into custody on felony narcotic warrants following an investigation and chase.

Authorities state the Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force with the assistance of the McLean and Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office conducted a lengthy undercover surveillance operation in McLean County. That led to three individuals being seen leaving the area traveling towards Ohio County.

Officials say a traffic stop was attempted for a traffic violation outside the Beaver Dam city limits with assistance of the Beaver Dam Police Department, but the vehicle allegedly took off at a high rate of speed. The chase turned south onto Highway 231 and continued to flee south onto State Route 505 S to Horse Branch.

The chase continued into Grayson County where the suspects allegedly became disabled in a hay field off of Oller Road. Officials state the three suspects fled on foot but were captured a short time later.

Luke Alexander, Brianna Ellis and Johnathon Bray were all arrested and transported back to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. It was concluded all three had multiple outstanding and serious drug related felony warrants across multiple counties across Kentucky. Officials state all three obtained new charges stemming from the chase.

Alexander, 26 of Owensboro, was the driver of the truck and was charged with the following:

Receiving Stolen Property ($1,000 to $10,000), Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)

Cultivating marijuana less than five plants, Receiving stolen property ($1,000 to $10,000), Possession of Synthetic Drugs, 1st Offense

Speeding, Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Disregard Stop Sign, Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on foot)

Ellis, 19 of Tomahawk was charged with the following:

Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Fentanyl), Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Heroin)

Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Fentanyl), Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on foot)

Bray, 23 of Livermore was charged with the following:

Failure to Appear for Bond Revocation Hearing and Leaving Prior to Hearing for Trafficking Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Methamphetamine Greater than two grams)

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on foot)

Fleeing and/or Evading Police 2nd Degree (on foot)